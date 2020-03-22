|
|
BARBARA MAE PAGE, 78, of Charleston, passed away March 18, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Division.
Barbara was a member of Charleston Mountain Mission, worked in the Warehouse at Charleston Department Store and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Jade and Arbutus "Boots" Cavender Bostic; husband, Joseph Page; and daughter, Shonda Drake.
Survivors include her son, Mark Page of Charleston; grandchildren, Devan Brogan, Brooke and Tyler McIntyre; and a host of family and friends who are also left to mourn her passing.
Funeral Services will be held for Immediate Family Only.
The family will accept online condolences at www.cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Page Family.
