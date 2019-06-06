

BARBARA KAY MOORE, 71, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord, on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Hubbard Hospice House, West, South Charleston.

She was born in South Charleston to the late Ralph Arnold and Lillian Paxton Moore. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Raymond Paxton Moore; and sister, Rachel Elizabeth "Betty" Moore.

Barbara was a retired school teacher with the Kanawha County Board of Education with 30 years of service, having taught at Waitman T. Barbe School, Highlawn Elementary School and Bridgeview Elementary School. She was a graduate of St. Albans High School, class of 1965, a graduate from Marshall University and University of Kentucky. She was a member of the Tau Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma and a member of the West Virginia Professional Educators. She was also a member of St. Andrew United Methodist Church, in St. Albans, and a member of the St. Andrew Ringers Hand Bell Choir and also a member and Past Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star # 79, St. Albans.

Surviving are her brother and sister-in-law, Ralph Arnold and Linda Moore, of Cross Lanes; sister-in-law, Peggy Moore of North Carolina; niece, Amy Thompson; and nephews, Jason Moore and Matt Moore.

Funeral service will be held at noon, on Saturday, June 8, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, in St. Albans with Rev. Dr. Ed Grant officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. to noon, prior to the funeral service. An Eastern Star service will be held at 11 a.m.

You may visit Barbara's tribute page at Bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.

Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Moore family Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 6 to June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary