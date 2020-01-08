|
BARBARA PAIGE LEEBER, 84, of Charleston, went home to be with her Lord Jesus on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Hubbard Hospice House in South Charleston.
She was born in Beckley, on May 30, 1935, and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School. She was a teacher in the public school system for 58 years.
She was a member of Cross Lanes Church of Christ and was a faithful student of the Word of God.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents: Amos Porter and Elizabeth Ellen McNicol; and brother: Jack McNicol.
She is survived by her five children: Edward Thomas Maciejyczk Jr. of Flushing, Ohio; Mary Elizabeth Boggs of Southside; Candace Leeber Burdette of Charleston; Jimelle Leeber Phillips of Charlotte, N.C.; and James Leeber IV of South Charleston. She was especially crazy about her 13 grandchildren and nine great - grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, January 10, at Long and Fisher Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 12 p.m.
Online condolences may be forwarded to longfisher funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 8, 2020