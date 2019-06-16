Resources More Obituaries for Barbara Bobrycki Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Barbara Rae (Reese) Bobrycki

Obituary Condolences Flowers BARBARA RAE (REESE) BOBRYCKI, born August 3, 1948, in Clarksburg, WV, passed May 30, 2019, aged 70, in Hurricane, WV, unexpectedly yet peacefully in her sleep.

Raised in Bridgeport, where many happy times were spent with her sisters, cousins, and extended family, Barbara was known by all who loved her for her bubbly personality and feisty nature. A proud member of the Order of the Eastern Star, she maintained affiliation with the organization until the final years of her life.

She lost most of her vision in her 30s. Despite blindness, Barbara was a strong-willed woman who fought to maintain her independence and inspired those around her with her strength and courage. That strength was on display when she quit smoking on September 8, 2009, after 40 years, a feat she was tremendously, rightfully proud of, as was her family.

Well-traveled within the continental U.S., she resided in states from the west coast to the east coast, but her favorite place was always New Orleans, LA. An avid football fan and an excellent cook, she followed the Saints and her southern-style red beans were divine. No one ever made a better gravy, and her fondues are fondly recalled. All who knew her well were aware of how very much she adored the color purple.

Barbara loved her two daughters, Lori and Joyce Bobrycki, and her granddaughter, Alina Brand, fiercely and had a lifelong affinity for cats, her favorite of which was Jesse. Daughter of Harry and Mary Reese, deceased, she is survived by her daughters, granddaughter, and three sisters, Connie Harrah, Nancy Holstein, and Melinda Adamson, and their respective families. She will be deeply missed and affectionately remembered.

As per Barbara's wishes, there will not be a formal memorial service, but her family would like to thank all of the friends and neighbors throughout the years who eased her journey through life. A particular debt of gratitude is owed the Meals on Wheels program. Barbara was a volunteer for the organization in her youth before she lost her sight, and a recipient of their services in her later years. Please make monetary donations in her memory to Putnam Aging (Meals on Wheels), 2558 Winfield Road, St. Albans, WV 25177. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 16 to June 18, 2019