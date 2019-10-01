|
BARBARA LYNN RAY, 62, of Charleston went to heaven Saturday, September 28, 2019, after a long illness. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents Fred and Martha Hall, daughter Lisa Bays, siblings Paul Hall and Becky Young. Barbara was a hard worker who lived her life for her husband, son, and grandchildren.
Barbara was survived by he loving husband, William Ray; son, Steven Burns (Tiffany); Mother-in-law, Mildred Durant; sisters Patricia Garrett (Bill), Kimberly Cantrell (Richard); grandchildren, Shae and Andrew Bays, Jacob, Makayla, Katelyn, Cameron and Mason Burns; great-grandson, Conner Bays and extra special friend Julie Fields.
Memorial service will be 7 p.m., Wednesday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. at the mortuary.
The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. West, Charleston, WV 25387
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 1, 2019