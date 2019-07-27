Home

Pryor Funeral Home - East Bank
184 Walnut Street
East Bank, WV 25067
(304)595-2611
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Barbara Richards


1948 - 2019
Barbara Richards Obituary
BARBARA RICHARDS, 70, of Miami, went home to be with the lord after a short illness on July 24, 2019.
Barb was proceeded in death by her mother and father Mayoma and Otho Goodwin, and her husband Daniel David Richards
She was a proud business owner of the Miami Drive Inn for many years
She is survived by her son David Richards (Leslie Richards), Grandson Timmy Porco and Granddaughter Jenny Dayhaw. Her sisters Toni,Donnie, Connie, Beverly. Brothers Thomas, Robin and Troy. A host of neices and nephews, and several great nieces and nephewes.
She touched the lives of everyone she met, and she will forever be missed.
Visitation will be held at Pryor Funeral Home on Sunday, July 28th from 12 noon until service time at 1 p.m., with Pastor Larry A. Withrow, Jr., officiating. Burial will be held in Montgomery Memorial Park, London. Condolences may be forwarded to www.pryorfh.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 27 to July 29, 2019
