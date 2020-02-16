|
On Sunday, February 9, 2020, BARBARA STARCHER MYERS, loving wife of John D. Myers of Morgantown, W.Va., passed away unexpectedly.
Barbara was born on February 21, 1942, in Spencer, W.Va., only child to Thelma Louise Carpenter, who preceded her in death.
Given Barbara's profound love for life, her family has chosen to honor her wish to hold a Celebration of Life gathering. Family and friends are invited to share in her Celebration of Life, Friday, February 21, at the Erickson Alumni Center, in Morgantown. Visitation will begin at 2:30 p.m., Memorial Service at 3 p.m., with Celebration of Life to follow at 4 p.m.
Online condolences may be made at www.hastings funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 16, 2020