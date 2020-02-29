|
BARBARA STEELE, 77, of Charleston, born May 4, 1942, was tragically taken from us on February 11, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Grant H. Steele Jr.; parents, Lawrence and Nellie Campbell; siblings, Margaret Vance, John Campbell, Laura Tate, Evelyn Kerns and Sue Campbell; and stepdaughter, Brenda Vermillion.
She is survived by her daughters, Debra, Beverly (Rich) and Kathy (Keith) Steele, all of Charleston; granddaughter, Brittany Andruzis (Matt); grandson, Justin Steele (Bailey); great-grandsons, Ryder and Warren Andruzis; stepchildren, Glen and Glenda Steele; stepgrandchildren, Michael Derrick and Kasey Flowers; siblings, Virginia Reed, Catherine Smith, Herbert Campbell, Hubert Campbell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Barbara was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, mother-in-law to Jimbo Leach and friend. She was retired from the Kanawha County Board of Education and attended Loudendale FWB Church. She was the most loving, kind and generous woman; a second mother to many of her daughter's friends. She will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Service will be 1 p.m. Monday, March 2, at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the mortuary.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 29, 2020