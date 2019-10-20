|
BARBARA SUE KITCHEN, 78, of Yawkey, went home Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice West in South Charleston. Service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been family owned since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 20, 2019