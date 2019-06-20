

BARBARA VIRGINIA WIGGINS, 95, was born to the late Lynwood and Emma Tyler in Charleston, W.Va. She departed this life and went home to be with the Lord Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Goldsboro, N.C.

Barbara attended Kanawha County schools and was a graduate of Garnet High School. She also graduated from nursing school in New York City where she was valedictorian of her class.

Barbara was a member of Riverview Baptist Church until her move to New York City in 1964. While there, she joined and served faithfully at Bethany Baptist Church until relocating to Goldsboro, N.C.

Barbara was blessed with one loving and caring daughter, Alice, and a devoted son-in-law, Wilbert Ingram.

Barbara was preceded in death by two sisters, Charlotte Jackson and Katherine Burrells; brothers, Alonza Tyler, William Tyler, Cleothus Tyler, Warren Tyler and Robert Walker.

Those left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Alice (Wilbert) Ingram, and brother, Hubert (Ruth) Tyler; four grandchildren; 10 great - grandchildren; one great- great - grandchild; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Walker and Gloria Tyler; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends who dearly loved her.

Service will be held noon Friday, June 21, at Riverview Baptist Church, 201 Wertz Avenue, Charleston, W.Va.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be at Grandview Memorial Park, 1313 Hillview Drive, Dunbar, W.Va.

Callender Funeral Home has been entrusted with final arrangements.

Go to callenderfuneralhome.com to send online condolences. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 20 to June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary