BARRY E. ASHWORTH, of Route 34 in Lincoln County, died on September 19, 2019.
He was born on June 11, 1945, the third son of Clay and Lona Ashworth of Rt. 34, Lincoln County.
He was preceded in death by both parents; two brothers, Wayne Ashworth of Ona, WV, and Dennie Ashworth of Scott Depot, WV; and sister-in-law, Phyllis Ashworth of Hamlin, WV.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Rosilee; one brother, Calvin Ashworth of Hamlin, WV; and several nieces and nephews.
Barry was drafted into the Army in October 1965. After Boot Camp in Georgia and special training in South Carolina, he was shipped out to Vietnam, where he served from 1966 to 1967. He returned stateside in May 1967 deeply wounded mentally and suffered from those wounds for the rest of his life.
Also, in May 1967, he married his high school sweetheart, Rosilee Lovejoy. Together, they moved to Alexandria, VA, but the country kids were not happy with city life and soon moved back home. He got a job with C&P Telephone Co., they bought a remote farm, refurbished a log house and settled in for a long, peaceful life.
He was very active in Church. Upon his death, he held several positions in the local church, including Deacon, Sunday School Superintendent, Treasurer, Trustee, Graveyard Committeeman and Custodian.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. on Monday, September 23, at Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane, WV. Burial will follow in Trace Fork Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6 p.m. till 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, at Allen Funeral Home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 22, 2019