Home

POWERED BY

Services
COOKE FUNERAL HOME
600 Old Fort Street
Cedar Grove, WV 25039
(304) 595-2561
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens
Glasgow, WV
View Map

Barry L. Bess

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barry L. Bess Obituary
BARRY L. BESS, 71, of Cedar Grove, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at CAMC General Division Charleston after a short illness.
He was an avid Hunter and enjoyed the great outdoors. Barry especially loved Coaching and the many years serving the Kids of Cedar Grove Little League Football Teams.
Barry was preceded in death by his parents, William J. and Nancy Lee Jett Bess.
Surviving are his loving wife of 52 years, Nora M. Withrow Bess; Children, John Bess (Angela), Amanda Harless (George) and Carrie Webb (Ronnie); 11 Grandchildren; three Great - Grandchildren; Uncle Lowell Bess, and a host of other family members and friends.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 20, at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow, with Rev: David Bess officiating.
Condolences may sent to the family via www.cooke funeralhome.com.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, W.Va., is serving the Bess Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -