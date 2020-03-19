|
|
BARRY L. BESS, 71, of Cedar Grove, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at CAMC General Division Charleston after a short illness.
He was an avid Hunter and enjoyed the great outdoors. Barry especially loved Coaching and the many years serving the Kids of Cedar Grove Little League Football Teams.
Barry was preceded in death by his parents, William J. and Nancy Lee Jett Bess.
Surviving are his loving wife of 52 years, Nora M. Withrow Bess; Children, John Bess (Angela), Amanda Harless (George) and Carrie Webb (Ronnie); 11 Grandchildren; three Great - Grandchildren; Uncle Lowell Bess, and a host of other family members and friends.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 20, at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow, with Rev: David Bess officiating.
Condolences may sent to the family via www.cooke funeralhome.com.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, W.Va., is serving the Bess Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 19, 2020