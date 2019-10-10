|
BARRY R. HARPER, 56, of Wharton, went home to be with the Lord on October 7, 2019.
Barry was born in Madison, W.Va., on June 19, 1963. He was a 1981 graduate of Van High School. Barry worked in the grocery business for more than 37 years. He was recently retired and was the owner of Harper's Market, in Bim, W.Va. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was an avid Mountaineer fan.
Barry was preceded in death by his father, Paul D. Harper.
He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Stephanie L. Price-Harper of Wharton; his mother, Sandra Harper of Bigson; sons, Brandon Harper of Morgantown and Justin Harper, (Amber Harless and her daughter Maddie) of Wharton; sisters, Kathy (Tony) Pettry of Bigson and Karen (Richard) White of Van; grandson, Matthew Harper and his mother Laura Rayburn of Morgantown; step-mom, Lorene Harper of Bandytown; father-in-law, Charlie Price of Wharton; mother-in-law, Mary Lou Price of Lick Creek; sister-in-law, Melanie (Danny) Grant of Foster; brother-in-law, Travis (Melissa) Price of Trace Fork; sister-in-law, Brittany (Jordan) Epling of Saint Albans; and many nieces, nephews and special friends.
Family and friends will gather from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 10, at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va.
A graveside service will be held at the Mid-Ferrell Cemetery in Bandytown, W.Va., at 11 a.m. Friday, October 11, with Pastor Scotty Elswick officiating.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 10, 2019