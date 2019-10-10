Home

Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave.
Danville, WV 25053
(304) 369-0718
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave.
Danville, WV 25053
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave.
Danville, WV 25053
View Map
Barton Frazier Meadows Obituary
BARTON FRAZIER MEADOWS, of Peytona, entered Heaven on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, with family by his side.
Barton was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mitesuko Hundo Meadows; parents, John and Vinnie Meadows; brother, George Meadows; sister-in-law, Pollyanna Meadows; brother-in-law, John Fant; and nephew, G.H. Meadows II.
Barton is survived by his brother, Don Meadows (Dot) of Homosassa, Fla.; sister, Mary Alice Fant of Tampa, Fla.; nieces, Beth Williams, Colleen Fannon and Lisa Victoria Pratt; nephews, Jay Fant and Tim Fant; and great-nephew, T.J. Meadows.
Barton served his country proudly in the United States Air Force, retiring from active service after 20 years. Barton then worked for 22 years at Peabody Coal Company's Robin Hood Mine.
Barton was a well-respected citizen of the Peytona community, where he created lifelong friendships with several individuals -- in particular, his relationship with neighbors Charles and June Gurski and Evelyn Kinser. Barton also harvested a special relationship over the years with his great nephew, Justin Meadows.
Service will be 2 p.m. Friday, October 11, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens, Madison with military graveside rites performed by Daniel Boone VFW Post 5578 of Madison.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 10, 2019
