Beatrice "Bea" Beitz

Beatrice "Bea" Beitz Obituary

BEATRICE "BEA" BEITZ, 90, of Rupert, died in her home on Thursday, July 4, 2019, surrounded by her family, and her caregivers.
She was the daughter of Burr and Pauline Evans Crookshanks.
She was a bookkeeper for Beitz Trucking, worked at Rainelle Krogers, and was a supervisor at the Tent Factory.
She was a member of Bascom United Methodist Church of Rupert and a past member of Rupert Junior Women's Club. She also loved to go bowling, enjoyed crafts, gardening, and yardwork.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Mary Catherine Scruggs; and brothers, Burr "Junior" Crookshanks, Ralph Crookshanks, and Dayton Ray Crookshanks.
She is survived by her son, Donald E. and wife Betty D. Crookshanks of Rupert; nieces, nephews, and extended family; caregivers, Connie Reel, Alice Holland, and Mona Murphy.
The family sends a special thanks to the nurses at Kanawha Hospice Care at Fairlea and Dr. Connie Anderson and her nurses.
Services will be 3 p.m. Monday, July 8, at Wallace & Wallace Chapel in Rainelle, with Pastor Ron Gamble and Rev. Ron Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Wallace Memorial Cemetery at Clintonville. Visitation will be 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at the funeral home.
Online condolences www. wallaceandwallacefh.com.
Wallace & Wallace Inc., 283 Main St., Rainelle, WV 25962 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 6 to July 8, 2019
