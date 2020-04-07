Home

POWERED BY

Services
Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave.
Danville, WV 25053
(304) 369-0718
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Nasby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice M. Nasby

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beatrice M. Nasby Obituary
BEATRICE M. NASBY, 92, passed away April 5, 2020 at home in Mifflin, WV.
She was born September 25, 1927 the daughter of the late Ollie and Dovetta McComas. She was also preceded in death by her husband Calvin Nasby; sister Garnet Woosck; brothers, Ollie Jr. and Clyde McComas.
She is survived by her daughter, Diana (Jimmy) Stollings of Madison; grandchildren, Cindy (Mike) Loszlo and Jamie (Susan) Stollings; and great grandchildren, Sydney Stollings, Joshua (Casey) Goldsberry, and Jacob (Christie) Goldsberry.
A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, at Memory Gardens, Madison WV with Nathan Craddock officiating.
Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV is assisting the Nasby family.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beatrice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -