BECKY REGINA PARSONS, 64, of Elkview, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, March 19, 2020, at home after a long illness.
Becky was preceded in death by both parents, Thurman Grant Hayes and Carolyn Hayes; and brothers, Thurman Grant Hayes Jr. and Charles Thomas Hayes.
Surviving is her husband of 25 years, Gary Lee Parsons of Elkview; sons, Timothy Grant Hayes of Huntington, Terry Lee Smith Jr. (Mikki) and James Wesley Smith, all of Sissonville; brother, James Edward Hayes of Jordan Creek; sister, "Mildred" ha ha Joyce Hayes of Charleston; eight grandkids and 12 great-grandkids.
Due to the Coronavirus concern, there will be a graveside service 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Sand Run Cemetery, Elkview, with Pastor Tim Harper officiating.
Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin, W.Va., is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 20, 2020