Belle Avanell Breedlove Canfield

Belle Avanell Breedlove Canfield Obituary

BELLE AVANELL (BREEDLOVE) CANFIELD, 90, of Alum Creek, died June 25, 2019.
She was the daughter of Lawt and Rosa Breedlove, and married to the late Gene Canfield for 71 years.
Belle loved to sew, crochet, and knit. She loved sharing her talent by giving things to others. She retired from Alum Creek Pharmacy.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by 10 siblings.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Jeanetta Canfield of Cross Lanes; grandsons, Jason Canfield (Andre') of Winfield and Justin Canfield of Nashville, TN; great-grandsons, Mikey Null, and Dustin Canfield; brother, Charles Breedlove (Aleen) of Jacksonville, FL; and sister-in-law, Margaret Breedlove of Charleston.
Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 28 to June 30, 2019
