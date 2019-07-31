|
|
BELVA JUNE (MYERS) SIMMS, 81, of Charleston, joined her Heavenly family on July 28, 2019.
Belva was born October 21, 1937, in Cabin Creek, to the late Elmer and Rozella Crowder Myers. She had a singing ministry and sang in many church services. She was a Christian and loved going to church and was a member of Dry Branch Community Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul R. Simms.
She is survived by her brother, Ronald (Libby) Myers; sister, Janina "Nina" (Bernard) McClanahan; children, Kathy Simms (Bernard) and Matthew (Teresa) Simms; grandchildren, Sara, Zachary, Tara, Eli and Hannah; great - grandchildren, London, Zander, Alice and Avery.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 2, at the West Virginia Memorial Mausoleum Chapel at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, with Rev. Alan Owens officiating. Burial will follow in the Memory Gardens.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019