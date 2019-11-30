|
BENJAMIN "BEN" HOLLEY, 70, of Charleston, passed away, November 26, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice West.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Holley and Nina Rexroad Holley.
Ben was retired from Charleston Newspapers, was a member of Starcher Baptist Church, and a U.S. Army Veteran, serving during the Vietnam Era.
He loved working on cars, and playing with his grandkids.
Ben is survived by his son, Ben (Carol) Holley of Poquoson, Va.; daughter, Cynthia Holley of St. Albans; brothers, David Holley, Edward (Kathy) Holley, both of Charleston, and Bernard (Andrea) Holley of Liberty; sisters, Joyce Barch (Robert) of Ohio, and Glenna Holley of Charleston; and grandchildren, Mia, Isaiah, Yuki, Natsumi, Alex, Elijah, Olivia, Bup and Jackie.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, December 2, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, with military honors, conducted by St. Albans American Legion Post #73.
Visitation with the family will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, December 1, also at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Holley family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 30, 2019