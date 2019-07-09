BENJAMIN LEE SMITH, age 39, of Smithers passed away on July 5, 2019 due to a short illness.

Ben was born to Vicki Smith and his father the late Jimmy "Jive" Javis. Ben was a 1999 Valley High School graduate. He was employed at several different jobs including Montgmery General Hospital, Krogers and then lastly Fedex where he has been employed the last 10 yers. Ben was a people person and to know him was the love him and he always had a smile on his face. Also he always had a hug that was unforgettable to anyone that needed it and a laugh that would fill a room. Ben enjoyed hunting and fishing and had a love for music. Ben had two familys he deeply cared for his own and his Fedex family and also a tremendous love for his country.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, father, great uncle, several cousins and close friends.

Left to cherish his memories are his mother Vicki Smith and sistrs April Smith and Jessica Adkins and also several nieces, nephews and cousins.

To my one and only son; words can't even begin to explain how I feel. I have loved you since day one and will never stop. I miss you so very much son. Love always, Mom

Psalm 73:26, "My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever"

Service will be at 8 p.m., on Wednesday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Fr. Dominik Baok officiating. Friends may call from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the funeral home on Wednesday. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 9 to July 11, 2019