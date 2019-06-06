BENJAMIN FRANKLIN LEPLEY, 85, of Clendenin died on June 4, 2019 at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, WV. Born in Rainelle on March 23, 1934, he was one of twelve children of the late Raymond and Bertha Elizabeth Lepley.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Renee Snyder Lepley; his son, Benjamin Todd Lepley, of Clendenin, and his daughter Monica Jo Green and her husband, Robin Green, of Chesterfield, Va. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Hannah Elizabeth Green and Casey Ryan Green, of Chesterfield, Va., and Shyanne Brooke Hawk of Elkview; and his sister, Dorothy Spitzer, of Colorado. Ben was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers, and four sisters.

Ben graduated from Rainelle High School in 1952, and from there went to Concord College for a year; he then joined the Marine Corps and served from September 1954 until September 1957. He then continued his college education at his Alma Mater, Glenville State College. One of his greatest accomplishments, in his eyes, was playing on the only undefeated football team Glenville has ever had, the Great Team of 1958.

He moved to Clendenin in the fall of 1962, where he became a teacher at Clendenin Junior High School. While teaching mathematics there, he also coached football, basketball, and track. He was known for his no nonsense, old school coaching and his paddle. He left the junior high school and moved to Herbert Hoover High School where he taught higher mathematics. His favorite trick was teaching everyone to multiply by nines on their hands. While at Hoover, he coached girls basketball and took his team to the State Tournament for the first time in school history. In 2011, Ben was inducted into the Herbert Hoover High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

Ben enjoyed playing golf and was able to shoot some very good scores. He had three holes-in-one in his career. Ben's family would like to thank Bobby Rucker for picking him up when he couldn't drive and playing golf with him, watching his ball, and being his friend.

Ben also enjoyed his grandchildren. He loved watching Hannah run track and cross-country, and play tennis, and he also enjoyed watching Casey play baseball.

The family would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to the staff of 5 South at CAMC General, and to the staff at Hubbard Hospice House for their wonderful care of Ben, Renee, and Todd during their time there.

Visitation will be at 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 7, at Matics Funeral Home, in Clendenin. The celebration of Ben's life will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 8, at Clendenin First Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be sent to maticsfuneralhome.com. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 6 to June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary