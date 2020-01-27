|
|
BERCHEL L LAKE, Berchel Lee (Bert) Lake 78, passed away on January 24 after a short illness. He was preceded in death by his father and mother Don Lake and Nancy Fizer Lake and brothers Randall and George (Eddie) Lake.
After graduating from Hurricane High School, he worked at the Post Office for a short time before enlisting in the Air Force, where he served from 1961 to 1965 as Airman First Class E4.
He trained at Shepard Air Force in Texas as an electrician and cable splicer for underground ballistic missiles, and was honorably discharged from Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, were he spent most of his enlistment.
He went to work for NCR directly out of service and retired in 1993.
Surviving is his wife Zula Stricklin Lake, their son Darryl Keith Lake, a sister Wanda Jean Lake, his aunt Anna Mae Ashworth, and a host of loving in laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29 at Allen Funeral Home with Rev. Dave McCormick officiating, Burial will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.[ml(AllenFuneral.jpg)]
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020