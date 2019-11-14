|
BERLEY GEIGER JR., 83, of Charleston, WV, passed away at 10:48 a.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Division after a short illness. He was surrounded by his wife and close friends of the family as he made his transition.
Berley was born on April 18, 1936, in Jochin, WV, to Willie May and Berley Geiger Sr., both of whom preceded him in death. Berley was educated in the Kanawha County School System in WV, graduating from Washington High School in 1952. He served in the United States Army and was a Korean War Veteran. After receiving an honorable discharge, he worked at the DuPont plant and the Army Navy Club before starting his 35-year career at the Greyhound Bus Lines.
He was the first African American bus driver in the Charleston Terminal. He was noted for being a charter driver for the company which included bus trips for schools and bus tours for adults at many locations across the country.
He met his future wife, Myrna Badger, at the Donnally Street Playground where she worked as a cashier at the pool, and he worked as a coach of the Donnally Street Basketball League. They were united in matrimony on September 10, 1966.
Berley was a gregarious person, with a heart of gold. He frequently made donations to local basketball teams in the Kanawha County secondary schools to assist with the purchase of tennis shoes and uniforms. Geiger had a warm smile and always greeted everyone with his hearty, contagious laughter. Basketball was one of his greatest passions. He enjoyed giving to young people to further their involvement in the sport. He was an ardent supporter of the Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia and traveled around the world with the team. He attended the Mountain State Coal Classic in Beckley, WV, the McDonald's All American Classic for high school seniors, the AAU basketball events, the Peach Jam in Augusta, GA, and the Bojangles Bash in Columbia, SC. He was a dedicated alumni of Washington High School and attended the Washington High School Reunions.
Berley was preceded in death by his parents, Willie May and Berley Geiger Sr.; two brothers, Thomas and Rodney Geiger; his grandson, Andre Geiger; and his nephew, Calvin Geiger.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Myrna Badger Geiger; his sons, Darrell Jumper of Columbus, OH, and Marcus Geiger (Latrenda) of Gallipolis, OH; his brothers, Harry Geiger of Charleston, WV, and Marvin Geiger of St. Albans, WV; his sisters, Rose McCoy of Charleston, WV, Connie Beach and Othello Close of Gallipolis, OH, and Beverly Geiger of South Charleston, WV; grandchildren, Darrell Jumper Jr. of Columbus, OH, and Alexis Geiger of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends and acquaintances.
Special thanks are extended to Rena Cosby and Mary and Reggie Daniels. Special thanks are also given to Natalie Walker and the staff at CAMC Memorial Medical ICU.
Funeral services will be held at Metropolitan Baptist Church, 205 Donnally Street, Charleston, WV, at 12 Noon on Friday, November 15, with the Rev. Ronald English officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park in South Charleston, WV. Visitation with the family will be held at 11 a.m.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 14, 2019