Stevens & Grass Funeral Home
4203 SALINES DR
Malden, WV 25306
(304) 925-2121
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home
4203 SALINES DR
Malden, WV 25306
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home
4203 SALINES DR
Malden, WV 25306
Berman Keith Walton Obituary

BERMAN KEITH "WALDO" WALTON, 58, of Charleston, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019, at his home.
Keith was born in Williamson, Kentucky, on October 27, 1960, and was a 1978 graduate of DuPont High School. He was a truck driver for BAM Trucking Company and he was an avid Mountaineer fan.
His father, Berman Walton, and his father-in-law, Donald Burke, preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife, Kim Walton; mother, Janice Walton; mother-in-law, Martha Burke; children, Sean Walton of St. Albans, Evan (Amanda) Fridley of Charleston, Chad Fridley of Columbus, Ohio, Amber (Charlie) Short of Madison and Sydnee Walton (Alyssa) of Charleston; sister, Kim (Jeff) Meadows of Teays Valley; grandchildren, Haleigh, Trenton and Avah; several nieces; his Trucking family; and family dog, Coco.
The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, W.Va., with Pastor Mike Long officiating. The burial will follow the service at Witcher Cemetery, Belle.
His loving family and friends may gather for a visitation from 12 p.m. until time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
The online guest book for Berman Keith Walton can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019
