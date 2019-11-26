Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stump Funeral Homes Inc
1440 Arnoldsburg Rd
Arnoldsburg, WV 25234
(304) 354-6104
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard McKown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard C. McKown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernard C. McKown Obituary

BERNARD C. McKOWN, 90, of Arnoldsburg, died Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Minnie Hamilton Health System.
He was born in Spring Run on December 21,1928, the son of E.G. and Jettie Hoskins McKown.
He was survived by one sister, Irene Hildreth; his four children, Kim (Gary) Poling, Kyle (Maria) McKown, Phillip McKown, and John (Rebecca) McKown; 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Jean Stalnaker, and one brother, Richard McKown.
He was a Korean War Veteran. He was also a Professor Emeritus at Glenville State College.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, W.Va., with Pastor Warren Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at Collins Cemetery, Stumptown.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.stump funeralhomes.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -