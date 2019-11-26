|
BERNARD C. McKOWN, 90, of Arnoldsburg, died Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Minnie Hamilton Health System.
He was born in Spring Run on December 21,1928, the son of E.G. and Jettie Hoskins McKown.
He was survived by one sister, Irene Hildreth; his four children, Kim (Gary) Poling, Kyle (Maria) McKown, Phillip McKown, and John (Rebecca) McKown; 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Jean Stalnaker, and one brother, Richard McKown.
He was a Korean War Veteran. He was also a Professor Emeritus at Glenville State College.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, W.Va., with Pastor Warren Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at Collins Cemetery, Stumptown.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.stump funeralhomes.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 26, 2019