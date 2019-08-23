|
BERNARD L. FISHER, 81, of Fairplain, passed away at his home on August 21, 2019, following a long illness.
He was born August 5, 1938, at Charleston, a son of Geneva Tolley of Ripley. Bernard was a 1956 graduate of Ripley High School and a Veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves in Ripley. He retired as an Electronics Repair Technician from Ravenswood Aluminum.
In addition to his mother, Geneva Tolley, he is survived by his wife of 29 years, Sonja Fisher; sons, Chris (Tina Harrow) Fisher of Seattle, Wash., Charles "Chuck" Fisher of Roanoke, Va.; step-son, Tim (Emily) Brown of Steubenville, Ohio; step daughter, Jennifer (Chris Morris) Brown of Charleston; grandchildren, Elliott and Andrew Brown.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jean Parsons Fisher, and brother, Delbert "Butch" Tolley.
Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, August 24, at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, with Pastor George Freshour officiating. Burial will be in the Fairplain Cemetery. Friends may call from 12 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations in memory of Bernard to the Jackson County Commission on Aging, 217 South Street, Ripley, WV 25271.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 23, 2019