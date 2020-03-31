Home

Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave.
Danville, WV 25053
(304) 369-0718
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave.
Danville, WV 25053
Bernice Holstein Obituary
BERNICE HOLSTEIN, 81, of Julian was called home to be with the Lord on March 29th, 2020 at Boone Memorial Hospital.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband Paul Holstein; son - Jamie Holstein; her parents Howard & Ida Kuhn; and her brothers Lorenza, Glenn, & Richard Kuhn.
She was such a wonderful person, with a heart of gold. She was a teacher's aid with Boone County Schools for 33 years, where she put smiles on faces from Danville Grade School (where she was known to many as "granny"), then Lory Julian and also Brookview Elementary. She loved what she done and took pride in it as well. After retiring she started to Volunteer at Boone Memorial Hospital with the Ladies Auxiliary, where in 2016 she was Auxilian of the year.
She leaves behind her only daughter, Regina Hoff (Steve); son, Alney Holstein (Yvonne); grandkids, Nikita & Shane Queen, Emily Hoff, and Zachary Holstein (Emily); six great-grandkids, Brayden Queen, Mackenna Queen, Kingston Grant, Avery Holstein, Taylan Queen, and Oaklen Holstein.
The family would like to send out a huge thank you to Hillcrest Care Center & Boone Memorial Hospital for the care you gave to Bernice.
But we especially want to thank Debra Huffman and all the girls at Meadowbrook Assistance with Living for the love and support that you each gave her. We as a family are thankful for you and we know that she was grateful for you girls as well.
A private family service will be held at Handley Funeral Home, Danville on Wednesday, April 1, at 2 p.m.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 31, 2020
