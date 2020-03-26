|
|
BERNICE LEIGH NETTLES, 80, wife of Roger Nettles, passed from this life on Monday, March 23, 2020, at her home in Mooresville, N.C. Her strong faith and positive attitude during months of illness were an inspiration to many. Bernice died peacefully, surrounded by her children, and clearly looking forward to her heavenly home.
Born September 5, 1939, in Bower, W.Va., she was the daughter of John Andrew and Agnes Pearl Smith.
Bernice attended Burnsville High School and took college classes. She took pride in being a homemaker and dedicated her life to taking care of her husband, children, and grandchildren. Her love and concern for family and friends were constant.
Bernice's faith was central to her life. In addition to times of worship, she studied extensively, attended numerous prophecy conferences, taught and attended small study groups, and took lay speaker training in the United Methodist Church. She had a passion for sharing her faith and life experiences, a passion she expressed through her poetry. She saw these deeply spiritual poems as a gift from God and a legacy for her loved ones.
Bernice is survived by her husband, Roger, of Mooresville, N.C.; her daughter, Teena LaMorte, and her husband, Ron, of Mooresville, N.C.; her son, Jonathan, of Parkersburg, W.Va.; three grandsons, Keith Nettles of Portland, Ore., Nick LaMorte of Lillington, N.C., and Jared LaMorte of Mooresville, N.C.; one sister, Lois Ramsey, and her husband, Jearl, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; two brothers, Ronald Smith, and his wife, Jo Ann, of Burnsville, W.Va., and Roger Smith, and his wife, Paulette, of Morgantown, W.Va.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Charles Smith.
According to her wishes, no services are planned.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 26, 2020