BERNICE MARIE (FORBES) STAATS, 92, of Cottageville, passed away quietly at the home of her granddaughter on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Bernice was born in Charleston, West Virginia, on June 8, 1927, to the late Charles Henry Forbes and Jesse Doris (Day) Forbes. She had three brothers, Charles, Bill, and Bobby Forbes. Bernice married Robert Carl Staats on July 6, 1946. They had three children, Karen Lee Staats, Connie Jo Followay (Roger), and James Carl Staats. Bernice devoted her life to her husband and family.
Bernice was preceded in death by her husband Robert, her daughter Connie, her son James, and her brothers, Charles, Bill, and Bobby.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen of Charleston: her son-in-law Roger Followay of Ironton, Ohio; grandchildren, Teresa (Terry) Martin of Cottageville, Tammy Cohen of North Carolina, Elizabeth (Travis) Williams of Charleston, and Ronald (P'lar) Huffman of North Carolina; great grandchildren, Scott (Marisa) Martin, Matthew (Maggie) Martin, Ashley (Eddie) Sewell, and Carl Huffman; great great-grandchildren, Benjamin Sewell, Brently Martin, Garrett Martin, and Emma Rose Sewell and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the in Lexington, Kentucky.
A celebration of her life will be held on August 17 at 2 p.m. at the Baptist Temple at 209 Morris Street, Charleston, WV.
