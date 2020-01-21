Home

POWERED BY

Services
Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave.
Danville, WV 25053
(304) 369-0718
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Pauley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice Pauley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernice Pauley Obituary

BERNICE FAYE PAULEY, 88, years old passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at Hillcrest Health Care Center, Danville after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
She lived most of her life in South Charleston.
Surviving are her two sisters, Jenny (Billy) White of Bim, WV and Nancy (Bill) Pauley of Madison, WV.
Many thanks go out to Hillcrest Health Care and Hospice Care.
Service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 21 at Handley Funeral Home, Danville with Rev. Tom Price officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens, Madison.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -