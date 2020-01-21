|
|
BERNICE FAYE PAULEY, 88, years old passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at Hillcrest Health Care Center, Danville after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
She lived most of her life in South Charleston.
Surviving are her two sisters, Jenny (Billy) White of Bim, WV and Nancy (Bill) Pauley of Madison, WV.
Many thanks go out to Hillcrest Health Care and Hospice Care.
Service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 21 at Handley Funeral Home, Danville with Rev. Tom Price officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens, Madison.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 21, 2020