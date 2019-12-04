|
BERTHA AUDREY (HOLCOMB) BAYS entered into rest Monday, December 2, 2019.
Born on May 5, 1923, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Dunn Bays.
Audrey was a resident of Powellton and had previously been a 58-year resident of Rand.
Surviving is her daughter, Maria Jo (Frank) Rhodes of Powellton; grandsons, Franko (Jennifer) Rhodes of Kimberly and Nick (Fran) Rhodes of Kimberly; two great-grandsons, Hunter and Gage Rhodes; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, December 5, at the mausoleum at Montgomery Memorial Park, London, W.Va., with Pastor Billy Morris officiating. Friends may gather with the family at the mausoleum one hour prior to the service.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 4, 2019