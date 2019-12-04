Home

Carl Wilson Funeral Home Inc
154 Main St
Clay, WV 25043
(304) 587-4244
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
at the mausoleum
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
at the mausoleum at Montgomery Memorial Park
London, WV
Bertha Audrey (Holcomb) Bays


1923 - 2019
Bertha Audrey (Holcomb) Bays Obituary
BERTHA AUDREY (HOLCOMB) BAYS entered into rest Monday, December 2, 2019.
Born on May 5, 1923, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Dunn Bays.
Audrey was a resident of Powellton and had previously been a 58-year resident of Rand.
Surviving is her daughter, Maria Jo (Frank) Rhodes of Powellton; grandsons, Franko (Jennifer) Rhodes of Kimberly and Nick (Fran) Rhodes of Kimberly; two great-grandsons, Hunter and Gage Rhodes; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, December 5, at the mausoleum at Montgomery Memorial Park, London, W.Va., with Pastor Billy Morris officiating. Friends may gather with the family at the mausoleum one hour prior to the service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www .penningtonfuneral.com.
Pennington Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Bays family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 4, 2019
