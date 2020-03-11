Home

Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4325
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
View Map

Bertha McCallister

Bertha McCallister Obituary
BERTHA "MAE" BOGGS MCCALLISTER, 83, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House, West, South Charleston.Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. The family will receive from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the funeral service. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the McCallister family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 11, 2020
