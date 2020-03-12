|
|
BERTHA MAE (BOGGS) MCCALLISTER, 83, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House, West, South Charleston.
She was born in Charleston to the late Wheeler and Lena George Pickens. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Blaine C. Boggs; sisters, Violet Ebner and Dorothy Pirtle; brothers, John, Gene and Donald Pickens.
Mae was retired from the Kanawha County Board of Education. She was a member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church, St. Albans. She was a graduate of Charleston High School, class of 1954.
Surviving are her loving husband, Marvin "Mac" McCallister; daughters, Cindy McKee (Danny) and Robin Ellis (Doug); son, Blaine Boggs, Jr (Tammy); stepson, Mark McCallister (Cathy); sister, Josephine Jackson; brother, Dallas Pickens. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Mike Hager and Pastor John White officiating. Burial will be in Elk Hills Cemetery, Big Chimney.
The family will receive from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 701 MacCorkle Ave SW, St. Albans, WV 25177.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 12, 2020