Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4325
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
View Map

Bertha (Boggs) McCallister

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bertha (Boggs) McCallister Obituary


BERTHA MAE (BOGGS) MCCALLISTER, 83, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House, West, South Charleston.
She was born in Charleston to the late Wheeler and Lena George Pickens. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Blaine C. Boggs; sisters, Violet Ebner and Dorothy Pirtle; brothers, John, Gene and Donald Pickens.
Mae was retired from the Kanawha County Board of Education. She was a member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church, St. Albans. She was a graduate of Charleston High School, class of 1954.
Surviving are her loving husband, Marvin "Mac" McCallister; daughters, Cindy McKee (Danny) and Robin Ellis (Doug); son, Blaine Boggs, Jr (Tammy); stepson, Mark McCallister (Cathy); sister, Josephine Jackson; brother, Dallas Pickens. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Mike Hager and Pastor John White officiating. Burial will be in Elk Hills Cemetery, Big Chimney.
The family will receive from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 701 MacCorkle Ave SW, St. Albans, WV 25177.
You may visit Mae's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the McCallister family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bertha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -