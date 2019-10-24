|
|
On Thursday, October 17, 2019, while the earth stumbled in quietude, the Master timekeeper of all eternity reached down from His Heavenly abode and stopped the hands of time for our dear loved one, BERTHELIA MAE (DURGAN) McCORMICK, 71, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, formerly of Charleston, West Virginia.
She heard the Master's tender voice, she saw his divine light, took her departure from earthly loved ones and friends, and journeyed with God to His throne of light and love beyond the sunset.
Berthelia was born September 3, 1948, in Beckley, West Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Rev. Andrew J. Durgan Sr. and Theresa Mae Hannah Durgan of Lillybrook, West Virginia. Berthelia was a graduate of Stratton High School (Class of 1966), Beckley. She was a graduate of Antioch College and West Virginia State University, College of Graduate Studies, earning a Master's degree in Special Education. Berthelia was a dedicated and talented educator with Kanawha County Public Schools system for over 30 years. She retired in 2009, and a few years after her retirement, she moved to Virginia Beach, Virginia, with her daughter.
Berthelia was a devoted mother, grandmother, and dedicated friend to many. Most importantly, Berthelia let many know she was a Prayer Warrior and a Child of God. She loved spending time reading, studying and teaching the word of God. She also loved spending time with family and friends playing Bid Whist, as well as many other games of chance!
Berthelia became a proud graduate member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., Chi Omicron Zeta Chapter of Virginia Beach, Virginia, in 2017. Berthelia shared her sorority sisterhood with her daughter Rosa, confirming them as legacy members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc.
Berthelia was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Andrew James Durgan Sr., Theresa Mae Durgan, and sister, Andrea Mae Larkin.
Berthelia legacy will live on through her children, Michael Kenyatta Durgan and Rosa Theresa McCormick Foreman; 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; six siblings: Andrew J. Durgan Jr., Victor P. Durgan, Lillian D. Coleman, Carl C. Durgan, Michael L. Durgan and Marsha Robinson Brookings; a very special friend, Walter Johnson, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 26, at Heart of God Ministries, 1703 South Kanawha Street, Beckley, West Virginia. Visitation will be 9 to 11 a.m. Officating: Walter M. Leach, Bishop Fred T. Simms. Burial will be at Blue Ridge Memorial Garden, Prosperity, West Virginia.
Arrangements entrusted to Durgan Funeral Home, Beckley, West Virginia.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 24, 2019