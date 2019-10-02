|
BESSIE OLIVE BABER, 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Walnut Ridge Assisted Living.
Bessie was born in West Virginia on July 23, 1930. She loved the Lord and was a member of Kerwin Baptist Church. Bessie was incredibly witty and had a great sense of humor. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Bessie was preceded in death by her mother, Ann Arnold; her sister, Betty Jo Gaye; an infant son, Melvin Ray Given; a grandson-in-law, SSG Robert "Bob" White; son-in-law, Thomas L. Jenkins.
She is survived by three daughters, Ann Crews (husband, Bob) of Kernersville, N.C., Deborah Wilson (husband, David) of West Virginia, and Joyce Lee Hylton (husband, Gary), also of West Virginia; one son, William Ray Given (wife, Angie) of Wilkesboro, N.C.; four grandchildren, Janet Gubser (husband, Charles), Cathy White, Kimberly Henson, Alicia Russell (husband, Scott); six great-grandchildren, Madelaine Hoptry, Zachary White, Julia Robinson, Justin Henson, Ava Russell, and Hallie Russell; one great-great-grandchild, Henry Hoptry; and a very special niece, Fay Bailey.
A service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 5, at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes, West Virginia, in the Mausoleum Chapel.
The family extends heartfelt thanks to the staff at Walnut Ridge Assisted Living for their loving care of Bessie during her time there.
Hayworth - Miller, Kernersville Chapel, N.C., is assisting the family.
