|
|
BETSY ANN JOHNSON, 79, of Emmons Road, Alum Creek, went home to the Lord Tuesday, November 12 2019, at CAMC Memorial Division in Charleston.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Johnson; son, Billy Payne; sisters, Sherry, Selma and Yvonne; and brother, Johnny Payne.
Betsy is survived by her sister, Charlotte Lee; grandson, Shane Johnson; and great-granddaughter, Reagen.
A memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, November 16, at the Emmons Church of God, with Pastor Michael Graley officiating. Burial will follow at the Gillispie Cemetery in Emmons.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org.
Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been family owned since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 14, 2019