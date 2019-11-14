Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curry Funeral Home
2097 Childress Rd
Alum Creek, WV 25003
(304) 756-3111
Resources
More Obituaries for Betsy Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betsy Ann Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betsy Ann Johnson Obituary

BETSY ANN JOHNSON, 79, of Emmons Road, Alum Creek, went home to the Lord Tuesday, November 12 2019, at CAMC Memorial Division in Charleston.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Johnson; son, Billy Payne; sisters, Sherry, Selma and Yvonne; and brother, Johnny Payne.
Betsy is survived by her sister, Charlotte Lee; grandson, Shane Johnson; and great-granddaughter, Reagen.
A memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, November 16, at the Emmons Church of God, with Pastor Michael Graley officiating. Burial will follow at the Gillispie Cemetery in Emmons.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org.
Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been family owned since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betsy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -