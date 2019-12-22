|
|
BETSY ANN MILLER CHAPMAN passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at the Arthur B. Hodges Center in Charleston, WV.
Betsy was born January 22, 1930, in Trenton, NJ. She grew up in Flemington, NJ, and graduated from Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. She met her husband John in 1947 while attending Northwestern and they were married in 1951. They lived in Benton Harbor, MI, and Muskegon, MI, then moved in 1974 to their most favorite place, Charleston, WV.
Betsy was a long-time member of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church. She also was a member and past officer of the Fort Hill Garden Club. Betsy was active in the community and volunteered her time at many local charitable organizations including Sunrise Museum and the historic Craik - Patton House. Before retiring, Betsy worked at United Bank and the WV Symphony. She enjoyed playing bridge, traveling, reading, and tending her rose garden.
In addition to her mother and father, Edgar and Marion Miller, Betsy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John A. Chapman, and two of her children, Margaret (Maggie) and Peter.
She is survived by her son, Andrew (Kathy) of Albany, OH, and their children, Sarah and Adam, and by her daughter, Jeane McPherson of Huntsville, TX.
A memorial service performed by Rev. Kim Wester will be held at St. Matthew's on Saturday, December 28, at 2 p.m. Betsy's body has been donated to the Human Gift Registry at West Virginia University.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, HospiceCare, or the Kanawha - Charleston Humane Association.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 22, 2019