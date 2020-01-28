|
|
BETTE LOUISE SMITH, 85, of South Charleston passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at her home.
She was born January 13, 1935 in White Sulphur Springs to the late to Ruth McFerrin Williams Lockhart and Cameron Mason Lockhart, Sr.
Bette was retired from C & P Telephone Company.
Bette was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest H. Smith in 1968; brother, Cameron Mason Lockhart, Jr. and wife Ruth Pence Lockhart; sisters, Opal Grey Lockhart Warner and her husband Gabriel Warner, Jr., Norma Jane Lockhart Selden and husband Edward G. Selden; nephews, Lynn Mifflin Lockhart, Jeffrey Alan Warner and James K. Lockhart, Jr.
Survivors include sister, Martha Lockhart Frank Brown and husband Joe of Culpeper, VA; brothers, James K. Lockhart, Sr and wife Ozella of Rutledge, VA, Dennis P. Lockhart of White Sulphur Springs, and Jackson Earl Lockhart and wife Berta Lujan of Florence, AZ; nephews, James Mason Lockhart, Michael Carroll Warner; Richard Dale Lockhart; Mark Alan Frank, Steven Hale Frank, Stuart Joe Frank, Mathew Brown and Joseph Paskell Lockhart; nieces, Pamela Lockhart, Patricia Warner, Deborah Reagan, Alberta Frank Daggett and Katelyn Lockhart Teliz; Several Great and Great Great Nieces and Nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 30 from 10:30 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg.
A graveside service will be held at the Andrew Chapel Cemetery in Williamsburg following the visitation.
In lieu of flowers please donate to your local Humane Society or Animal Shelter.
Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 28, 2020