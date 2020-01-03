|
|
BETTY ANN FISHER, age 84, of Dunbar, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019, after a brief illness.
Born April 6, 1935, in Charleston, she was the daughter of the late Albert McCutcheon and Martha Jenkins McCutcheon.
Betty loved her family deeply and is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Lyle Eugene Fisher; son, Gene Fisher, (Beth) of Augusta, Georgia; daughter, Lisa Boersma, (Ken) of Grandville, Michigan; eight grandchildren, Eric Fisher, Lauren Boersma Harris (Brent), Nathan Fisher, Timothy Boersma, Rachel Fisher, Erin Boersma, David Fisher and Susannah Boersma; and as the youngest of nine children, multiple nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Dunbar United Methodist Church, with Rev. Nyle Fisher Jr. officiating. Burial will be 9 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
Friends may visit two hours prior to the service on Saturday at Dunbar United Methodist Church, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dunbar United Methodist Church, 1401 Myers Avenue, Dunbar, WV 25064, or Gideon's International, P.O. Box 7124, Charleston, WV 25356-0124.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 3, 2020