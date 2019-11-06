Home

Betty Ann Harper

Betty Ann Harper Obituary

BETTY ANN HARPER, born May 16, 1952, of Dawes, went home to be with her beloved parents and siblings on November 1, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones.
Betty was a licensed cosmetologist and a graduate of Carver Beauty Academy. She made a profession of making people feel as beautiful as her soul.
She was diagnosed two times with cancer and was a survivor and in full remission. She was a true inspiration to all she came to know.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Lonnie and Alice Todd Harper; sisters, Saltana "Doodles" Bennett and Loretta Stewart; brother, Willard Harper; and her beloved family dog, Zoey.
Left to honor her memory, her spouse of 46 years, Ronald "Ronnie" Green of Dawes; her sisters, Ethel "Sissy" Tincher of Chelyan, Mary Johnston (Ken) of Michigan, Sylvia "Tibby" Hill of Eskdale; brothers, Zendle "Wayne" Harper of Chelyan, Richard Harper of Charleston; her children, Lonnie Archer (Marlena) of Hernshaw, Alicen Barker (Jamie) of Dawes; her grandchildren, Mercedes Johnson (Andrew) of Elkview, Devon Means of Dawes, Chloe Barker of Dawes, Lonnie Davis Archer of Hernshaw; step - granddaughter, Jamie "Sis" Barker, along with many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly, and her family dog, Bella.
Her memory will live on as her family, friends, and community honor her legacy.
At this time, there will be no service or visitation.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.odellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 6, 2019
