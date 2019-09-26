|
BETTY ANN TYLER, 70, of Alum Creek, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
She was born on December 8, 1948, to the late Gertrude and John Stotler.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Kelly Dean Tyler; brothers, Dennie and Calvin; and sisters, Patsy and Shirley.
She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Ann Hall (Brad) and Kathy Lynn May (Jamey); sons, Kelly Dean Tyler Jr. (Mary) and Gary Alan Tyler; brothers, Johnnie, Randy, Dave and Dale Stotler; sisters, Kathy (Tim) Kemper, Sandy (Freddy) Thomas, Gail (Bill) Foster, Margie Linehan and Tonya Shaw; friend and companion, Danny Holstein; seven grandchildren and four great - grandchildren; and many relatives and friends.
Service will be 1 p.m. Friday, September 27, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek, with Pastors Frank Chapman and Michael Gibson will be officiating. Burial will follow at Holstein Cemetery in Dartmont. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been family owned since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 26, 2019