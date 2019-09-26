Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curry Funeral Home
2097 Childress Rd
Alum Creek, WV 25003
(304) 756-3111
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Curry Funeral Home
2097 Childress Rd
Alum Creek, WV 25003
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Curry Funeral Home
2097 Childress Rd
Alum Creek, WV 25003
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Tyler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Ann Tyler


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Ann Tyler Obituary

BETTY ANN TYLER, 70, of Alum Creek, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
She was born on December 8, 1948, to the late Gertrude and John Stotler.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Kelly Dean Tyler; brothers, Dennie and Calvin; and sisters, Patsy and Shirley.
She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Ann Hall (Brad) and Kathy Lynn May (Jamey); sons, Kelly Dean Tyler Jr. (Mary) and Gary Alan Tyler; brothers, Johnnie, Randy, Dave and Dale Stotler; sisters, Kathy (Tim) Kemper, Sandy (Freddy) Thomas, Gail (Bill) Foster, Margie Linehan and Tonya Shaw; friend and companion, Danny Holstein; seven grandchildren and four great - grandchildren; and many relatives and friends.
Service will be 1 p.m. Friday, September 27, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek, with Pastors Frank Chapman and Michael Gibson will be officiating. Burial will follow at Holstein Cemetery in Dartmont. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been family owned since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now