|
|
BETTY ANN YOUNG, 83 years old, formerly of Shrewsbury, departed this world and entered into her heavenly home on December, 30, 2019, at Eastbrook Nursing Home, with her daughters by her side.
Betty lived most of her adult life in Shrewsbury, until the past few years when she made her home in Charleston where she lived with and was cared for by her daughter, Dawn, and her caregiver, Dekata Barnett.
Betty was raised in Cedar Grove, and graduated from East Bank High School.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Kenneth Young; her parents, Charles Alex Dooley and Ruth Bannister Dooley; sisters, Doris Campbell O'Dell, Patsy Garretson and Susie Armstrong; and brothers, Charles Leonard Dooley, Ralph Laird Dooley, Merrill Dooley, Malcolm Dooley and Beverly Dooley.
Betty was a Christian and attended the Shrewsbury Community Church. She was a devoted member for many years and served several roles at the church such as Board Member, Song Leader, Church Secretary, and Sunday School teacher for the children
Betty was retired from the State of West Virginia, having worked for the Division of Employment Security and the Division of Local Health.
Left to cherish Betty's memory are her daughters, Sharon Walton and Dawn Young; her sister-in-law, Dorothy "Dottie" Hudnall; and many nieces and nephews and extended family.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by the funeral at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, with Pastor Charles Mays at Cooke Funeral Home, 600 Old Fort Street in Cedar Grove. Burial will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cooke funeralhome.com.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, W.Va., is serving the Young family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 2, 2020