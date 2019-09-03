Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leonard Johnson Funeral Home Inc
8706 California Ave
Marmet, WV 25315
(304) 949-3322
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Leonard Johnson Funeral Home Inc
8706 California Ave
Marmet, WV 25315
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Leonard Johnson Funeral Home Inc
8706 California Ave
Marmet, WV 25315
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Farmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Arthur Farmer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Arthur Farmer Obituary

BETTY ARTHUR FARMER, 87, of Ocklawaha, Fla., formerly of Marmet, passed away August 6, 2019, in Florida.
She was preceded in death by husband Clarence Farmer; son: Jerry Arthur; parents: Ida and George Arthur; and brother: Donald Arthur.
Surviving are daughters Ludema Arthur of Charleston, Susan Sowards of Ocklawaha, Fla.; sister: Louise Harkins of South Charleston; and many grandchildren and great - grandchildren.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, September 7, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, W.Va., with several family members officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now