BETTY ARTHUR FARMER, 87, of Ocklawaha, Fla., formerly of Marmet, passed away August 6, 2019, in Florida.
She was preceded in death by husband Clarence Farmer; son: Jerry Arthur; parents: Ida and George Arthur; and brother: Donald Arthur.
Surviving are daughters Ludema Arthur of Charleston, Susan Sowards of Ocklawaha, Fla.; sister: Louise Harkins of South Charleston; and many grandchildren and great - grandchildren.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, September 7, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, W.Va., with several family members officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 3, 2019