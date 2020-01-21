Home

Pryor Funeral Home - East Bank
184 Walnut Street
East Bank, WV 25067
(304)595-2611
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:30 PM
Lisa Curry Building
Chesapeake, WV
View Map
BETTY J. BARKER, 72, of Chesapeake, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, after a long illness.
Betty was a devout Christian and a beloved Mother and Grandmother. She was kind, generous, and loved by all. She had a special way of making people feel at home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Colin Barker, life partner, Bob Cottrell, son, Terry Barker, parents, Kenneth and Pink Woodrum, brothers, Elmer, Jimmy, Johnny, Kenneth, and William, and sister, Carol.
She is survived by her son, David Brian Barker, daughter, Donna (Troy) Boston, grandchildren, Jessica Barker, Savana (Brad) Crockett, Alicia Boston, T.J. (Rebecca) Boston, and Jamie Boston, 9 great grandchildren, and sisters, Edith, Joyce, Laurie, and Mary.
A service will be held on Sunday, January 26th, at 2:30 p.m. at the Lisa Curry Building in Chesapeake. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hubbard Hospice House or Christ Temple church of Winifrede.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 21, 2020
