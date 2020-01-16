|
|
BETTY CAROL (SNODGRASS) CROWDER, of St. Albans, W.Va., passed into the arms of her Saviour on Monday, January 13, 2020. She was 83 years old.
Born in Charleston, W.Va., on April 3, 1936, Betty was the daughter of Anna Laura Hager and Henry Harrison Hager.
Betty retired from Boone County Schools as a cook. Her "kids" wrote notes of appreciation. She loved them all. Her post - Thanksgiving turkey salad was divine, as were other dishes she prepared for family and friends. She loved watching Dancing with the Stars, West Virginia football, soaps and game shows, and was a fan of Steve Harvey, never wanting to miss the shows he hosted. Betty loved God, family and, in her younger years, traveling to National Parks and camping.
In addition to her husband, Arch Crowder, Betty is survived by children Frank (Pat) Snodgrass of Charlotte, N.C., Steve (Vicky) Snodgrass of Palm Harbor Fla., Mark (Sheryl) Snodgrass of Nitro, W.Va.; sisters Judith Ann Adkins of St. Albans, W.Va., and Linda Lou King of Forest, Va.; brother-in-law Larry (Ellen) Snodgrass of Racine, W.Va.; stepdaughters Sarah Crowder of Ripley, W.Va., and Joetta High of Dunbar, W.Va.; stepson Frank (Jane) Crowder of Dunbar, W.Va.; eight grandchildren, eight great - grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Robert Floyd Snodgrass; her parents, Henry and Anna; brothers, Carl Hager, Noah Hager, Richard Hager; sisters, Mary Douglas, Peggy Hager; and grandson, Bobby Snodgrass (Pat and Frank).
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Friday, January 17, at First Baptist Church of Racine, 534 River Road, Racine, W.Va., with the service held at the church at 11 a.m. Reverend Anthony Pratt will be officiating. Interment will be at Memory Gardens, Madison, W.Va., following the service.
Arrangements are in the care of Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, W.Va.
Online condolences can be shared at https://leonard johnsonfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church of Racine, P.O. Box 10, Racine, WV 25165 or to a .
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 16, 2020