BETTY FRANCES JOHNSON, 93, of Hurricane, passed away April 4, 2020.
Born September 13, 1926, in Page, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Ora Hazelwood. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband Delbert Lee Johnson Sr. and son Delbert Lee Johnson Jr.
Betty was a baptist by faith and member of First Baptist Church of Hurricane.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Terri Johnson of Scott Depot; five grandchildren and nine great - grandchildren; and sister, Dorothy Thomas of North Carolina.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service will be held and she will be laid to rest beside her husband at Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane. A public celebration of her life will be held a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to First Baptist Church, 2635 Main Street, Hurricane, WV 25526.
You may share memories of Betty by visiting her tribute page at ChapmanFuneral Homes.com.
Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, West Virginia, is honored to serve the Johnson family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 8, 2020