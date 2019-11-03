|
BETTY FRANCES KEATON, 91, of St. Albans, W.Va., went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, October 31, 2019.
She was born October 28, 1928, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Talmage and Essie Brown Ball. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Cecil "Bud" Keaton; one son, Douglas Keaton; one brother, Murrel Ball; and three sisters, Winifred Browning, Dora Kuhn and Patricia Nibert.
She is survived by one son, Charles "Chuck" Keaton (Kimberly); daughter-in-law, Susan Keaton; one sister, Edna Ball; four grandchildren, Sarah Wilkes, Melissa Burr (Kevin), Mark Keaton, Monica Keaton and their mother, Karen; 10 great-grandchildren, Landon, Jackson, Harley, Leeanna, Alexis, Jamie, Charlie, Leisy, Becca and Dougie; three step grandchildren, Heather, Tabitha and Anthony; six step great-grandchildren, Johnathan, Christian, A.J., Harley, Kali and Ritchie; and one step great-great-grandchild, Xion.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, November 4, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, W.Va., with Pastor Kent Estep officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton.
Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 3, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/ wallace.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 3, 2019