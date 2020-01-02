Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leonard Johnson Funeral Home Inc
8706 California Ave
Marmet, WV 25315
(304) 949-3322
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Leonard Johnson Funeral Home Inc
8706 California Ave
Marmet, WV 25315
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Leonard Johnson Funeral Home Inc
8706 California Ave
Marmet, WV 25315
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Adkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Gail Adkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Gail Adkins Obituary

BETTY GAIL ADKINS, 62, of Comfort, died December 30, 2019, at CAMC General Hospital, Charleston.
She was a loving mother and sister and was a member of Mount Herman Freewill Baptist Church, Joe's Creek.
She was preceded in death by parents: James K. and Inez Marie Buzzard Adkins; and sisters: Kathy Ann Hogsett and Joyce Karen Adkins.
Surviving are daughter: Angela Adkins of Comfort; sisters: Brenda Estep of Comfort, Teresa (Jimmy) Bradley of Williams Mountain, Mary Sue (Dee) Sloan of Hurricane, Shirley Rouse of Clendenin; and brothers: James D. Adkins of Sylvester and Richard K. (Barbara) Adkins of Comfort.
Funeral will be 1 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, W.Va. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, Dawes Mountain. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -