BETTY GAIL ADKINS, 62, of Comfort, died December 30, 2019, at CAMC General Hospital, Charleston.
She was a loving mother and sister and was a member of Mount Herman Freewill Baptist Church, Joe's Creek.
She was preceded in death by parents: James K. and Inez Marie Buzzard Adkins; and sisters: Kathy Ann Hogsett and Joyce Karen Adkins.
Surviving are daughter: Angela Adkins of Comfort; sisters: Brenda Estep of Comfort, Teresa (Jimmy) Bradley of Williams Mountain, Mary Sue (Dee) Sloan of Hurricane, Shirley Rouse of Clendenin; and brothers: James D. Adkins of Sylvester and Richard K. (Barbara) Adkins of Comfort.
Funeral will be 1 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, W.Va. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, Dawes Mountain. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 2, 2020